Gyaneshwari wins 49kg title in National weightlifting championships

Published - October 09, 2024 02:04 am IST

Sports Bureau

Gyaneshwari Yadav lifted a total of 186kg to win the elite women’s 49kg title in the National weightlifting championships here on Tuesday.

Sufna Jasmin P.S. set new snatch and total records to claim the women’s 45kg crown.

The results (winners only):

Men: 55kg: Elite: Mukund Aher (RSPB) 113kg, 141kg, 254kg; Junior: N. Tomchou Meetei (Man) 105kg, 133kg, 238kg; Youth: Laithanpuia (Miz) 99kg, 117kg, 216kg.

Women: 45kg: Elite: Sufna Jasmin P.S. (Ker) 76kg (NR, Old, Komal Kohar, 74kg, 2022), 93kg, 169kg (NR, Old, Jhilli Dalabehera, 164kg, 2019); Junior and Youth: Akanksha Vyavare (Mah) 66kg, 83kg, 149kg; 49kg: Elite: Gyaneshwari Yadav (Cht) 82kg, 104kg, 186kg; Junior: Vani Puri (Pun) 71kg, 93kg, 164kg; Youth: Asmita Dhone (Mah) 69kg, 88kg, 157kg.

