Guwahati Masters | Ashwini-Tanisha partnership — a successful amalgam of energy, experience and enthusiasm

There was a time in badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa’s life last year when she had doubts about how her career was progressing. She had mutually ended her five-year partnership with Sikki Reddy and there were enough reasons for the short break that Ashwini took.

One, she wasn’t getting any younger after what she had achieved in a career spanning 13 years. A bronze in the World Championships, a gold and silver in the Commonwealth Games, an Asian championship bronze, and quite a few BWF tour titles that not many can emulate.

Drawn to each other

It was at this time that the young and dashing Tanisha Crasto came on to the scene. While training at the Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad, Ashwini watched the youngster in action and immediately took a liking to her attitude and stroke-play.

After a discussion, the two decided to pair up for the world tour from January this year. In a span of 11 months, the pair has had a good season, winning three titles from four finals. The recent success at the Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters BWF Tour Super 100 tournament augurs well for the duo’s ambition of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

@sportstarweb The winning rally during the women's doubles final of Guwahati Masters badminton tournament. India's Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto are naturally thrilled. pic.twitter.com/HG16BemE6h — Keerthivasan (@Sportskeerthi) December 10, 2023

The Indians will now jump to World No. 23 on December 12, a career-high for the pair.

Having a seasoned player like Ashwini is a boon for the 20-year-old Tanisha. The 34-year-old doesn’t brood over the losses and instead discusses with her younger partner the mistakes they made and the way forward.

The defeat in the second round of the Arctic Open in October this year in Vantaa (Finland) was an eye-opener.

“This year, there was quite a bit of learning at the Finland Open. The draw was favourable. But unfortunately, we didn’t deliver up to our expectations. That was the biggest lesson for us on how to deal with our mind,” said Ashwini.

Tanisha, born in Dubai to Indian parents, is an exciting talent. Electric at the net, diving to retrieve shots, able to pounce on anything remotely high, and going for the ‘kill’ are valuable assets in doubles. On the other hand, Ashwini is measured in her movements, keeps her cool under pressure, and is the right foil for Tanisha.

“This has been the best partnership at any event for me. I enjoy playing with didi (sister). She is a legend in women’s doubles. I used to look up to her when I was a little girl. I am still learning. She is calm, smiling, and very hard-working. These are qualities I seek to learn,” said Tanisha.

Happy with the progress

Ashwini, too, values the high-octane drive that Tanisha brings to the game. “Tanisha is young and her energy is what drew her to me. She is someone who complements my game style, and who wants to do well. That’s the vibe I got when I used to watch her play. We’ve had some good wins and some tough losses. The journey has just began and I’m happy that we’ve come this far,” said Ashwini.

On how the partnership was formed, Tanisha said it was ‘done casually over food’ at the Gopi Chand Academy. Ashwini retorted, “It was not casual. Around November 2022, I had taken a break which was much needed. Tanisha was doing well in mixed doubles with Ishaan (Bhatnagar). We were keen to play with each other and that was the starting point.”

In the recently concluded Guwahati Masters, the pair was a delight to watch. Thanks to Tanisha’s raw energy, sliding dives, smashes, and Ashwini’s calmness and meticulous movements on court, the two dominated the tournament by not losing even a game.

But there are quite a few areas they still have to work on. There were phases when there was confusion as to who could take the shot when the shuttle was in the middle of the backcourt. In a fit of excitement, Tanisha, at times, does make quite a few needless mistakes.

“Ashwini has got a lot of calmness on court. Since I am more of an aggressive player, she brings the right balance,” said Tanisha.

2023 BWF World Tour



🥇 Abu Dhabi Masters

🥇 Guwahati Masters

🥈 Syed Modi International



2023 BWF International Challenge



🥇 Nantes International



Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto are having a year to remember! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/iJpXgoanhx — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 10, 2023

The thought of qualifying for Paris does engage the duo’s mind. The two want to play well and do not think too much about the quadrennial event. “There is always a possibility (of qualifying). We have lots of tournaments left. We want to focus on them and do well,” said Ashwini.

Echoed Tanisha: “I am actually looking at one match at a time. My goal is to perform well in every match. Results will follow. If the Olympics is written for me, it will come to me.”

Quick learner

Ashwini praised Tanisha for being a quick learner. Having played with four other different partners, the senior knows what she is talking about

“At different points in my life, I’ve had different partners. I have grown a lot over the years. I am constantly evolving. At this moment, I enjoy playing with Tanisha. I love the energy and excitement she has. I am also learning from her.

“I love the fact that Tanisha is a fast learner. Understanding concepts as a pair on court is critical and crucial. You tell Tanisha something, she will take it up, try and go for it. That’s a quality that lots of players don’t have,” praised Ashwini.

There is little doubt that the pair has plenty of potential to make it to Paris. Of course, it is not going to be easy, as the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopi Chand is ranked higher (World 19). Still, Ashwini and Tanisha offer hope.