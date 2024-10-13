Gurjapneet’s strikes hand Tamil Nadu the advantage against Saurashtra

Debutant pacer Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell (9-5-7-4) in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy (Elite Group D) clash at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Sunday.

TN started day three on 278 for three and was bowled out for 367 at the stroke of lunch, having secured a 164-run first-innings lead.

Gurjapneet, wicketless in the first essay, wrecked the Saurashtra top-order to leave the opposition in tatters at 16 for five. At stumps, the visitor finished on 35 for five after heavy rains washed out the entirety of the final session.

The tall left-arm seamer made full use of the new ball, coming around the wicket and shaping it away from the right-handers. He also judiciously employed the short ball and got his maiden wicket when Chirag Jani, surprised by a bouncer, pulled it straight to mid-wicket.

The 25-year-old then got the big scalp of Cheteswhar Pujara, trapped plumb in front for a duck. Parshwaraj Rana was the next go, edging a pull to the keeper down the leg-side before Prerark Mankad got squared up and was caught behind.

Earlier in the day, another left-arm pacer and Saurashtra skipper, Jaydev Unadkat (six for 61) led from the front as he scythed through the TN middle order with the second new ball, claiming his 24th five-for in first-class cricket.

The veteran pacer kept it full, swinging it both ways and pinned the batters to the crease in his seven-over burst (7-3-13-4) that saw the home team lose five wickets for 18 runs.

However, 18-year-old debutant C. Andre Siddarth (38) played an assured knock and, alongside M. Mohammed, added 60 runs for the ninth-wicket to take the lead past 150.

With rain expected on the fourth and final day, Sai Kishore’s men will desperately pray the sun comes out as they sense an opportunity to start the season with a big win.

Scoreboard: Saurashtra-1st innings: 203.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: B. Sai Sudharsan (run out) 82, N. Jagadeesan c Harvik b Unadkat 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c (sub) b Vora 49, B. Indrajith c (sub) b Unadkat 40, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar b Unadkat 5, M. Shahrukh Khan lbw b Unadkat 8, C. Andre Siddarth lbw b Dodiya 38, R. Sonu Yadav c Harvik b Unadkat, R. Sai Kishore c Harvik b Unadkat 2, M. Mohammed (not out) 26, Gurjapneet Singh c Unadkat b Dodiya 5; Extras (lb-9, w-1, nb-2): 12; Total (in 121.3 overs): 367

Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-196, 3-269, 4-283, 5-295, 6-295, 7-295, 8-301, 9-361.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 24-6-61-6, Vora 18-7-47-1, Jani 16-5-38-0, Mankad 9-0-32-0, Dharmendrasinh 27-4-96-0, Dodiya 18.3-0-59-2, Rana 9-2-25-0.

Saurashtra — 2nd innings: Harvik Desai b Sonu 5, Chirag Jani c Andre b Gurjapneet 3, Parshwaraj Rana c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 6, Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Gurjapneet 0, Arpit Vasavada batting 15, Prerark Mankad c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 1, Sheldon Jackson batting 5; Total (for five wkts in 25 overs): 35

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-9, 3-13, 4-14, 5-16.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 9-5-7-4, Sonu 8-3-11-1, Mohammed 4-1-8-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-6-0, Shahrukh 2-0-3-0.

