Sport

Gurbux Singh remembers a colossus

Gurbux Singh.

Gurbux Singh.   | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish

“Balbir Singh (Sr.) was a wonderful scorer, one of the best India has ever produced and the world has ever seen. He was calm and quiet on the field, but was an opportunist,” said 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Gurbux Singh, in his tribute to one of the all-time greats of the sport.

As a youngster, Gurbux had the privilege of watching Balbir in action and playing, albeit briefly, against him. “The first time I saw him was in Lucknow in 1952. Legends like Balbir, Dharam Singh, Uddham Singh and Trilochan Singh were in action.

“Then I got to play against him in a semifinal in 1955. I got to know him better in 1959 when he became the camp in-charge of the Indian team for the pre-Olympics,” Gurbux, who bagged a bronze in the 1968 Olympics and gold in the 1966 Asian Games, told The Hindu on Monday.

Remembering Balbir’s game, Gurbux said, “He would convert even half-chances. His hits were very powerful. Balbir is a legend from an era when players were self-made. There was no coaching. The maximum you got was some mentoring.”

Eighty-four-year-old Gurbux said legends like Balbir used to attract spectators to the stands. “We grew up looking up to him. Keshav Dutt, who is not well, is the last one left from the 1948 batch. Players like Balbir, Keshav and K.D. Singh Babu inspired us. It was wonderful to watch them in action,” said Gurbux.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 10:29:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/gurbux-singh-remembers-a-colossus/article31673807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY