ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh wins Candidates tournament, becomes youngest challenger in history of World chess championship

April 22, 2024 06:53 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

Gukeshm, the 17-year-old from Chennai, thus became the only second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to qualify for the World title match.

P.K. Ajith Kumar

D. Gukesh during the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada. | Photo Credit: PTI

D. Gukesh will play for the World chess championship as the youngest challenger in history. The 17-year-old from Chennai won the qualifying event, the Candidates tournament, in Toronto after drawing his final round encounter with second seed Hikaru Nakamura of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, had to wait for the result of the game between top-seeded American Fabiano Caruana and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, the winner of the last two editions of the tournament. Gukesh would be the outright champion if that too ended in a draw.

That was what happened. That meant Gukesh, with nine points, would finish on top of the table of eight players who played one another twice. Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi and Caruana ended with 8.5 points each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh thus became the only second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to qualify for the World title match. He will take on the reigning champion Ding Liren of China.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The women’s tournament was won by China’s Tan Zhongyi, who finished with nine points, 1.5 ahead of the competition. The Indian duo of Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali tied for second place with 7.5 points each, along with Lei Tingjie of China.

Tan will meet her compatriot Ju Wenjun for the women’s World championship. Open:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. D. Gukesh 9; 2-4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) 8.5; 5. R. Praggnanandhaa 7; 6. Vidit Gujrathi 6; 7. Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 5; 8. Nijat Abasov (Aze) 3.5.

Women:

1. Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 9; 2-4. Koneru Humpy, Lei Tingjie and R. Vaishali 7.5; 5. Aleksandra Goryachkina 7; 6. Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) 6.5; 7-8. Nurgyul Salimova (Bul) and Anna Muzychuk 5.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

chess / record

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US