July 08, 2022 23:26 IST

India’s D. Gukesh won the Gijon Chess Masters here on Friday, with eight points out nine rounds. In the ninth and last round, Gukesh drew with Cuba’s GM Martinez Duany.

GM Alexandr Fier of Brazil finished second with 6.5 points while IM Pedro Antonio Gines of Spain came third, scoring six points.

