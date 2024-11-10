Gukesh smart enough not to take favourite tag seriously: Vishnu

Gukesh has been in fine form, making him the experts’ and even some players’ favourite to win the upcoming World Championship match.

So much so, that even his opponent, reigning World champion Ding Liren, has talked up Gukesh, downplaying himself.

Asked if this popular opinion might affect Gukesh, his coach Vishnu Prasanna, during a visit to the ongoing Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament on Friday (November 8, 2024), said: “I’m sure Gukesh is smart enough not to take that too seriously. I don’t think Gukesh considers himself a favourite. And even if he does, you start from 0-0, I guess. Whatever has happened so far, does not have a real impact.

“So, his (Ding’s) bad form so far does not matter so much. I’m sure he has worked on himself over the past few months. So, yes, it will be an interesting match, I’m sure.

“I mean right after Gukesh won the Candidates also, there was a discussion that he was the favourite. But I kind of talked against it. I would still say that it’s pretty even on that day.

“If Ding’s bad form continues, probably Gukesh is going to do well. But it’s very unlikely that you are not motivated to play the World Championship (well). You are mostly at your best yet, probably. It would be very hard to believe that you would approach an open and the World Championship with the same kind of motivation. So, I’m sure it will be a tough challenge.”

