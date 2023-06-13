ADVERTISEMENT

G.S Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

June 13, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The former Asian Games champion cited old age as his reason to step down from the post

Uthra Ganesan

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa

Track legend Gurbachan Singh Randhawa on Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the Athletics Federation of India selection committee after 18 years of having held the post. The former Asian Games champion wrote to AFI president Adille Sumariwalla citing old age as his reason to step down from the post.

“My advancing age makes it difficult for me to give the job my 100 percent. I think it is the right time for me to hand over the reins to a younger person at a time when Indian Athletics is at a very exciting stage of its evolution,” Randhawa wrote.

“... [We] have also seen how the robust junior programme, with the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet at the entry level, has led to successes in age-group competitions both at the Asian and world levels. There can be no better time for me to bid farewell. I would like to acknowledge the support and encouragement of everyone involved in my long association with AFI...,” he added.

The 84-year old won decathlon gold at the 1962 Asian Games and finished fifth in the 110m Hurdles at the 1964 Olympics, where he was also the flag-bearer during the opening ceremony. After retiring as an athlete, he was associated with the AFI in various capacities including as coach, government observer and selector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US