G.S Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

June 13, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Track legend Gurbachan Singh Randhawa on Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the Athletics Federation of India selection committee after 18 years of having held the post. The former Asian Games champion wrote to AFI president Adille Sumariwalla citing old age as his reason to step down from the post.

“My advancing age makes it difficult for me to give the job my 100 percent. I think it is the right time for me to hand over the reins to a younger person at a time when Indian Athletics is at a very exciting stage of its evolution,” Randhawa wrote.

“... [We] have also seen how the robust junior programme, with the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet at the entry level, has led to successes in age-group competitions both at the Asian and world levels. There can be no better time for me to bid farewell. I would like to acknowledge the support and encouragement of everyone involved in my long association with AFI...,” he added.

The 84-year old won decathlon gold at the 1962 Asian Games and finished fifth in the 110m Hurdles at the 1964 Olympics, where he was also the flag-bearer during the opening ceremony. After retiring as an athlete, he was associated with the AFI in various capacities including as coach, government observer and selector.

