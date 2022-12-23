  1. EPaper
Grey Beauty and Dear Lady impress

December 23, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Grey Beauty and Dear Lady impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 23).

Outer sand: 800m: Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Urged.

1000m: Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved well. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-9, 800/57, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Grey Beauty (Farhan Alam) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7, 800/56, 600/44. Pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Winraise (rb) 43. Fit. Mastery (S. Kamble) 44. Urged.

800m: Celeste (rb), Maranello (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. They finished together. Grey Twilight (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Easy. Manzoni (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Hope And Glory (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Forseti (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble), Nashvegas (M.S. Deora) 1-2, 600/46. They are in good shape.

1000m: Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Moved on tight reigns. Ashwa Magadheera (Yash Narredu) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cyrenius (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Salome (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Dame Fonteyn (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely.

