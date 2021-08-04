Greek swimmers ruled out after COVID-19 cases

Tokyo

04 August 2021 12:47 IST

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the Greek Olympic team’s artistic swimmers has ruled them out of competing at the Tokyo Games, officials said Wednesday.

“Five of the twelve Greek artistic swimmers and the team officials who were staying at the Olympic Village had tested positive for COVID-19,” Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee spokesperson Masa Takaya said at a briefing.

The Greek team said they are all staying at a quarantine hotel. Greece was due to compete in the duet and team events.

