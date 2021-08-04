Sport

Greek swimmers ruled out after COVID-19 cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the Greek Olympic team’s artistic swimmers has ruled them out of competing at the Tokyo Games, officials said Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
AP Tokyo 04 August 2021 12:47 IST
Updated: 04 August 2021 13:11 IST

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the Greek Olympic team’s artistic swimmers has ruled them out of competing at the Tokyo Games, officials said Wednesday.

“Five of the twelve Greek artistic swimmers and the team officials who were staying at the Olympic Village had tested positive for COVID-19,” Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee spokesperson Masa Takaya said at a briefing.

The Greek team said they are all staying at a quarantine hotel. Greece was due to compete in the duet and team events.

