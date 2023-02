Govindraj set to become FIBA Asia president

February 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Sports Bureau Bengaluru Basketball Federation of India (BFI) President K. Govindraj is set to become the FIBA Asia President. As there is no other candidate for the post, Govindraj’s position will be ratified at the upcoming FIBA Asia Congress, it was announced in Bengaluru on Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics sport

