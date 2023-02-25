Govind, Anamika and Anupama enter the finals 

February 25, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

SOFIA

Govind Sahani (48kg), Anamika Hooda (50kg) and Anupama Kundu (81kg) won their respective semifinal bouts to enter the finals of the 74th Strandja Memorial International boxing tournament here on Saturday.

Asian bronze medallist Govind moved in and out to land his punches on target and beat Georgia’s Luka Kublashvili 4-1. He will take on Uzbek Shodiyorjon Melikuziev in the final.

In the women’s section, former World youth medallist Anamika (50kg) beat two-time European bronze medallist Wassila Lkhadiri of France 4-1. She will meet Hu Meiyi of China next.

Asian silver medallist Anupama (81kg) rode on her superior strength to get the better of World championships bronze medallist Jessica Bagley of Australia 3-2 and will face another Aussie Emma-Sue Greentree in the title clash.

The results (semifinals):

Men: 48kg: Govind Sahani bt Luka Kublashvili (Geo) 4-1; 51kg: Ramon Quiroga (Arg) bt Bishwamitra Chongtham 3-2; 54kg: Radev Yasen (Bul) bt Sachin Siwach Jr. ABD-R3.

Women: 48kg: Saidakhon Rakhmonova (Uzb) bt S. Kalaivani 5-0; 50kg: Anamika Hooda bt Wassila Lkhadiri (Fra) 4-1; 70kg: Christina Desmond (Irl) bt Shruti Yadav 5-0; 81kg: Anupama bt Jessica Bagley (Aus) 3-2; +81kg: Aynur Rzayeva (Aze) bt Monika 5-0.

On Friday: Quarterfinals: Men: 57kg: Artur Bazeyan (Arm) bt Mohd. Hussamuddin 5-0.

Women: 63kg: Keona Sam-Sin (Ned) bt Mahi Lamba 5-0.