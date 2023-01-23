HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government makes committee to investigate allegations of wrestlers, restrains WFI president

The Union Sports Minister announced that a committee, expected to be formed by Sunday, would look into the allegations of the wrestlers

January 23, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | Photo Credit: -

Convinced by the assurance from the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, following a long discussion past midnight on Friday, the protesting wrestlers called off their Dharna on Saturday.

The Union Sports Minister announced that a committee, expected to be formed by Sunday, would look into the allegations of the wrestlers, and also oversee the administration of the Wrestling federation, within a time frame of four weeks.

In the mean time, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from the “day-to-day functioning”. It was also stated that the WFI president had assured to cooperate in the investigation.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with scores of other wrestlers had staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar, seeking the ouster of the WFI president on various counts, including cases of sexual harassment.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.