Government makes committee to investigate allegations of wrestlers, restrains WFI president

January 23, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Convinced by the assurance from the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, following a long discussion past midnight on Friday, the protesting wrestlers called off their Dharna on Saturday.

The Union Sports Minister announced that a committee, expected to be formed by Sunday, would look into the allegations of the wrestlers, and also oversee the administration of the Wrestling federation, within a time frame of four weeks.

In the mean time, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from the “day-to-day functioning”. It was also stated that the WFI president had assured to cooperate in the investigation.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with scores of other wrestlers had staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar, seeking the ouster of the WFI president on various counts, including cases of sexual harassment.