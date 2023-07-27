Government clears football teams for Asian Games

July 27, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - New Delhi

The informal discussions and deliberations by Indian football officials seem to have worked with the Sports Ministry officially clearing the men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games on Wednesday.

“Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion. Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation,” Sports minister Anurag Thakur said in a statement late in the day.

The football teams’ participation had remained uncertain despite their entries being already sent to for the Asiad after IOA president P.T. Usha recently wrote indicating the government rules will be strictly followed. The rules state that for team events, teams ranked in the top-eight in Asia will be cleared for the Games. while the men are ranked 99th in the world after recent successes, the women are 60. However, the men are 18th in Asia and the women 11th.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIFF president Kalyan Choubey, also the acting CEO of IOA, had held meetings with both home minister Amit Shah and Mr. Thakur trying to find a solution. India had not sent a team in 2018. “AIFF It’s an important day for Indian football and a testament to our resolution to develop the sport in India... Indian football has been on an unprecedented rise recently and I believe this impetus will further boost our players’ morale in all upcoming events,” Mr. Choubey said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT