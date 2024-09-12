ADVERTISEMENT

Google is the title sponsor for World chess championship

Published - September 12, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Google is the title sponsor of the World chess championship match between Ding Liren and D. Gukesh, beginning in Singapore on November 23.

The game’s governing body FIDE in a release said the technology leader’s sponsorship would set a new standard for the game’s reach and influence.

Google’s Chief Marketing Officer for Asia Pacific, Simon Kahn, said the company was excited to sponsor the historic event.

“Chess represents a profound intersection of human ingenuity and technological potential, and has always been a proving ground for AI innovation,” he said. “In fact, some of our earliest AI breakthroughs came from mastering chess as a proof-of-concept. Through Search, YouTube, and AI, we are now delighted to enhance the championship experience for chess fans globally, celebrating the beauty of this game that continues to inspire and challenge us.”

FIDE’s CEO Emily Sutovsky said FIDE was thrilled to partner with Google.

“It is a milestone for our sport,” he said. “This collaboration brings a new dimension to the competition, blending the tradition of chess with the innovation of AI. The partnership is set to elevate the visibility of the World Chess Championship, taking the broadcast of the event to the next level and attracting new audiences globally.”

