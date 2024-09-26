Seven champions from the current Ladies European Tour (LET) are scheduled to compete in the 16th edition of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf championship to be played at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 24 to 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three former winners — Christine Wolf, Camille Chevalier and Caroline Hedwall — have confirmed their participation. Annabel Dimmock, Alice Hewson, Amy Taylor, Perrine Delacour, Manon De Roey, Chiara Tamburlini and Shannon Tan are some of the other leading players expected to make it a lively contest in the $400,000 event.

Aditi Ashok was the first Indian to win the title in 2016. Amandeep Drall was joint second in 2022, while Diksha Dagar was placed third last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum won thrice, while the rest of the titles have been clinched by players from 10 different countries.

“We are proud to witness the tournament’s reputation grow with each edition. At Hero, we remain committed to fostering sports, empowering athletes and driving excellence,” said Sanjay Bhan, executive vice-president, Hero MotoCorp.

Growth

On the growth of the event over the years, Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) president Kavita Singh said: “ The domestic Tour continues to grow and flourish, with many more girls now attracted to the sport. The new crop is extremely talented and hungry for success. The improvement in their focus and technique is clearly visible and augurs well for their future.

“We can’t wait to return to the top quality venue, which earlier this year received the Best Course Conditions award from LET,” said Alexandra Armas, CEO, LET.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.