Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh recorded a career-best round of nine-under 61 to take the clubhouse lead on the rain-hit Golconda Masters golf championship at the Hyderabad Golf Association here on Wednesday.

Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra and Ravi Kumar of Haryana were tied second in the clubhouse, courtesy of seven-under 63 on the opening day of the Rs. 1 crore event.

Out of a total field of 126, 12 could not complete the first round as play was suspended at 5.30 p.m. due to a heavy downpour and they will resume their opening rounds at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Yashas Chandra and Ravi Kumar carded eight birdies and a bogey each during their rounds of 63. Gaurav Pratap Singh, Daksh Shokeen and Kapil Kumar shared the fourth place at 64.

Hyderabad’s Mohd. Azhar is one of the four bunched in tied seventh at 65. He is the highest-placed among the players from the host city.

On Tuesday, professional Yashas led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event. The winning team consisted of Yashas and amateurs Dr. Sameer Mahendra, Mr. Gaddipati Sanjay Chowdary and Mr. Ananth Sridhar Reddy. The winners posted a score of 50.1.

Professional Sachin Baisoya and his team consisting of amateurs Bhaskar Reddy, Ranadhir Reddy Gurram and Rajender Reddy Gaddam were the runners-up with 52.1.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole No. 7 was won by Srinath Reddy Kottam, who landed it within seven feet and six inches of the pin. The contest for the closest to the pin on hole No. 16 was won by Dayakar Reddy, who landed it within six feet of the pin.

The prize for the straightest drive on hole No. 5 went to Vilok Gadwal, who landed his drive within one foot and five inches from the centre of the fairway. The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 17 went to Vihaan Reddy, who landed his drive at a distance of 300 yards.