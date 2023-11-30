HamberMenu
Golf meets luxury at the second edition of the Omega Trophy golf tournament in Gurugram

The second edition of the Omega Trophy golf tournament was organised recently at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The Swiss luxury watch brand was back in India for an 18-hole tournament on November 27

November 30, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh
At the event

At the event | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The allure of golf lies in its opulence. In India, the sport’s popularity has not stopped rising with champions like Aditi Ashok headlining India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2023 golf tournaments in Hangzhou with a silver medal.

Against the backdrop of such sporting victories, the second edition of the Omega Trophy golf tournament was organised recently at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The Swiss luxury watch brand was back in India for an 18-hole tournament on November 27.

Several seasoned golfers and passionate watch enthusiasts made their way to the pristine green course to witness the competitive event. It also saw the attendance of actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The winner of the women’s category at the Omega Golf Tournament

The winner of the women’s category at the Omega Golf Tournament | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Fredric Nardin, vice president, Sales, Omega (South Asia) said, “India is a significant market for us, particularly given that its consumers have a keen sense of quality and heritage. With its emphasis on precision golf, it is a game that strongly resonates with Omega and is a part of our DNA. We are happy to be able to share our passion for the game with our customers from across the country.”

At the event, Omega showcased its latest collection of watches titled the Seamaster Summer Blue. Each of these timepieces represents the varied facets of the ocean and its myriad water-resistant depths, presenting quality Swiss watchmaking, functional design, and precision.

