Golf championship in Hyderabad to raise funds for cancer patients

V. V. Subrahmanyam February 23, 2022 19:21 IST

Over 300 golfers to take part in event at Hyderabad Golf Club on March 5,6

Actress Rakul Preet Singh launching the 7th Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, being organised by the Cure Foundation, at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Golconda, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The seventh Cancer Crusaders golf championship will be held at Hyderabad Golf Club (Golconda) here on March 5 and 6. Film star Rakul Preet Singh launched the event along with P. Vijay Anand Reddy, founder, Cure Foundation and director of Apollo Cancer Institutes, and C. Dayakar Reddy, president of Hyderabad Golf Association. More than 300 golfers will take part in three sessions spread over two days. The format of the game is stableford points; handicap is picked using double peoria system. Various prizes will be awarded based on the HC category and the points received. There are exclusive prizes for women and senior participants, besides for individuals’ sessions. Ms Rakul appreciated the organisers for hosting the event for a “noble cause to raise funds for cancer patients”.



