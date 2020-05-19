Golf action all set to tee off tomorrow

Back again: It will be a moment to cheer for golf enthusiasts with activities starting on Thursday.

Bengaluru

19 May 2020 22:17 IST

Albeit with precautionary measures, it will end long sports drought

Golf is set to be the first sport to resume in the city, with the State government having granted approval here on Tuesday.

Prestige Golfshire is expected to lead the way, with tee-offs slated for Thursday. KGA and Eagleton will likely restart activities over the weekend.

Golf action, albeit tempered with several precautionary measures in place, will end the long sports drought caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures mandated by the government includes maintaining six-feet distance, having only one person in the buggy at a time and so on. Persons below the age of 10 and above 65 are not allowed to use the course.

Prestige Golfshire will conduct a test run at their course on Wednesday, with select members invited to participate.

Chetan Meda, Director, Eagleton Golf Resort, stated that golfers can expect a “touch free” experience. “Sanitising and cashless transactions are some of the measures we will take. Since caddies are not allowed as per the guidelines, we will use them as ball-spotters.

“We also plan to use ultraviolet disinfectant to clean all surfaces at the course, which we believe is more effective than regular germicides,” Meda said.

Keen for permission

Meda is keen to obtain permission from the District Collector before opening the course.

KGA, meanwhile, needs a few days to work out logistic matters. “We are currently operating at minimal staff, so we will take a few days to get things organised. The members have been informed of all the government rules,” Prithvi Raj Urs, KGA Hon. Secretary, said.

Khalin Joshi, 2018 Panasonic Open champion, is excited about his imminent return to KGA.

“The driver in your hand and the sun in your eyes — I’ve missed it a lot. Playing golf with your friends will be great; we took it for granted earlier,” Khalin said.

Khalin, however, stated that the bigger picture still poses concern. “While practice is great, for all professional golfers, playing tournaments is what matters the most.

“Tournaments are our livelihood. And it looks like theywill not resume until September at least,” he said.