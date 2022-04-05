Goldiva, Sim Sim and Dufy please

Goldiva, Sim Sim and Dufy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Apr. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Geographic (Neeraj), Kirkines (Nadeem) 42. They were easy. Dalasan (T. Atul), Willy Wonkaa (Akshay) 42. Both easy.

800m: Mandeville (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Goldiva (Mosin) 1-5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mystical Rose (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-8, 600/38. Moved well. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Dufy (P. Naidu) 1-21, 600/39. Responded well. So So Special (Mosin) 1-23, 600/41. Pressed. Fashion Icon (Mosin) 1-24, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1600m: Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-55, 600/42. Moved freely.