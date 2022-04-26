Golden Knights CA-A in sole lead

MADURAI: Golden Knights CA-A, with 10 match-points, emerged the sole leader after the fifth round of the 28th Tamil Nadu State FIDE team chess championship, organised by the Golden Knights CA, here on Tuesday.

Important results (fifth round):

Golden Knights CA-A bt Ananthi CA-A 2.5-1.5; Velammal Nexus drew with Bloom CA-A 2-2; Hatsun CA-A drew with Coimbatore Chess Centre 2-2; Dharshini CA-A lost to Master Mind CA 0.5-3.5; Guna CA-A bt Thoothukudi DCA-A 2.5-1.5; Tirunelveli DCDA lost to Ananthi CA-B 1.5-2.5; Golden Knights CA-B bt Bloom CA-B 2.5-1.5; Ignited Mind CA-A lost to Ignited Mind CA-B 1.5-2.5; Ananthi CA-C drew with Peculiar Pawns CA 2-2; Hatsun CA-B lost to Last Square CA-A 1.5-2.5.