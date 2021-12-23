Golden Guest wins feature event

Mumbai:

23 December 2021 19:17 IST

Trainer Dallas Todywalla’s Golden Guest, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, the feature event of Thursday’s races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul Sonawla, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas & Jehan J. Sataravala.

1. FREE RADICAL PLATE (1,200m) Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: SAN SALVATORE (Zervan) 1, Fidato (A. Imran Khan) 2, Cherished (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Caprifla (Dashrath) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 11. 05s. ₹304 (w), 58, 26 and 24 (p). SHP: 80, FP: 14, 617, Q: 3,160, Tanala: 12,873 and 11,034. Favourite: Multiencrpyted.

Owners: M/s. Gaurav Sethi, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Ms. Kannika D. Kocchar & Mr. Vishal Kamal Doctor rep. Deciding Factor LLP. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

2. WELCOME CUP (1,200m), Maiden (Terms), 2-y-o only: COEUR DE LION (Dashrath) 1, Hooves Of Thunder (Sandesh) 2, Jerusalem (Yash Narredu) 3 and Pegaso (Mosin) 4. 8-1/4, 3-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m 11. 81s. ₹24 (w), 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 61, Q: 20, Tanala: 71 and 65. Favourite: Hooves Of Thunder.

Owners: M/s. Hooshang K. Pashootan & Ramesh Chandra Mehta. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: GOLDEN GUEST (Sandesh) 1, Gazino (Peter) 2, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 3 and Silver Flames (A. Imran Khan) 4. Hd, 1 and 1. 1m 10. 17s. ₹20 (w), 14 and 35 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 123, Q: 60, Tanala: 458 and 201. Favourite: Golden Guest.

Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas & Jehan J. Sataravala. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. GODSPEED PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: PRIDE’S ANGEL (Sandesh) 1, Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 2, The Awakening (Neeraj) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 23. 84s. ₹63 (w), 26 and 17 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 144, Q: 48, Tanala: 213 and 130. Favourite: Northern Lights.

Owners: M/s. Sudhendu Shah, K.M. Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mr. Tanmay V. Mathurawala & Mrs. Pooja S. Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. QUEST FOR CASH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: DILBAR (S. Amit) 1, Kinnara (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Slam Dunk (Zeeshan) 3 and Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/2 and Hd. 58. 56s. ₹74 (w), 20, 11 and 163 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 180, Q: 32, Tanala: 3,506 and 12,019. Favourite: Kinnara.

Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Ms. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan & Mr. Nikhil Nayar. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

6. RUNNING STAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FLAMING FIRE (Yash Narredu) 1, Midas Touch (Bhawani) 2, Raffaello (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Ciplad (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 24. 97s. ₹23 (w), 14, 29 and 20 (p). SHP: 97, FP: 201, Q: 160, Tanala: 591 and 157. Favourite: Flaming Fire.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mrs. B.E. Saldhana & Mr. Mark Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

7. SECRET HALO PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: BLOOMSBURY (Aniket) 1, Demetrius (Zervan) 2, Noble Lord (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Waverunner (P. Vinod) 4. Not run: Hellbent. Nk, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 11. 94s. ₹21 (w), 15, 54 and 14 (p). SHP: 199, FP: 507, Q: 428, Tanala: 2,098 and 428. Favourite: Bloomsbury.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5,111 (67 tkts.), 30%: 1,041 (141 tkts.). Treble: 1,607 (15 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 70%: 11,421 (3 tkts.), 30%: 2,937 (5 tkts.).