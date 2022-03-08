Golden Guest shines

March 08, 2022 17:47 IST

Golden Guest shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Eyes On The Prize (Rupesh), Moon Belle (rb) 41. They were easy.

800m: Ghaleb (app), Outlander (Shahrukh) 55, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Presidential (Chouhan) 56, 600/40. Easy. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Mont Blanc (Agarwal) 57, 600/43. Easy. Golden Neil (app), Viva La Vida (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Distinction (Chouhan) 56, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Perhaps (Nazil) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Mystical Rose (Peter) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Jerusalem (S. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Treasure Gold (Shelar) 1-7, 600/39. Responded well.

1200m: Golden Guest (Mosin) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Agostini Carracci (A. Prakash) 1-40, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.