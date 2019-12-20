Gold for Chanu

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the gold in the women’s 49kg category to open India’s account at the sixth Qatar International Cup weightlifting championships here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Chanu took the top spot with an effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying silver-level event, the points from which will come in handy when the final rankings for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are done.

To qualify for Tokyo, a weightlifter must compete in at least one event in each of the three periods of six months (spread over November 2018 to April 2020), at least six events overall and in at least one gold and another silver-level event.

Chanu’s performance on Friday was, however, way below her personal best of 201kg which she lifted during this year’s World Championships in Thailand. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Indian managed to register only one clean lift in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

She manged to lift 83kg on her second attempt in snatch but failed to clear 87kg on her final try.

In clean and jerk, Chanu lifted 111kg on her first attempt but was unable to heave 115kg and 116kg in the next two.