Domingo Oramas named Gokulam’s new coach

June 07, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

KOZHIKODE

Domingo Oramas is the new coach for Gokulam Kerala. He has replaced fellow-Spaniard Francesc Bonet, who had come in midway through last season in place of Richard Towa of Cameron.

Oramas has worked in Spain and Equador before.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Gokulam Kerala FC, a club with a rich history and a strong desire to win,” he said.

“We can achieve great things together. Our aim is to win promotion to the Indian Super League. My experience in coaching top-tier players and my commitment to implementing a winning methodology will contribute to the team’s success on the field.”

