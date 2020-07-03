Giri escapes with a draw

NEW DELHI

03 July 2020 22:47 IST

World champion Magnus Carlsen frittered away a clear advantageous position and Anish Giri saved the opening set of the $150,000 Chessable Masters final on Friday.

Playing black, Carlsen gained a sizable advantage in the middle game, but could not sustain the pressure.

Late on Thursday, Giri bounced back from losing the opening rapid game and knocked out Ian Nepomniachtchi in the second blitz game to book a place in the final. Giri won the three-set semifinal 2-1 by claiming the deciding set 3.5-2.5.

After the four rapid games ended at 2-2, the first blitz game was drawn before Giri won with white pieces.

The results:

Final: Set One: Rapid (Game One): Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor). Semifinal: Set Three: Rapid (Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Giri; (Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi; (Game Three): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; (Game Four): Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.

Blitz (Game One): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; (Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi.