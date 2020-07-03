Giri escapes with a draw

World champion Magnus Carlsen frittered away a clear advantageous position and Anish Giri saved the opening set of the $150,000 Chessable Masters final on Friday.
Playing black, Carlsen gained a sizable advantage in the middle game, but could not sustain the pressure.
Late on Thursday, Giri bounced back from losing the opening rapid game and knocked out Ian Nepomniachtchi in the second blitz game to book a place in the final. Giri won the three-set semifinal 2-1 by claiming the deciding set 3.5-2.5.
After the four rapid games ended at 2-2, the first blitz game was drawn before Giri won with white pieces.
The results:
Final: Set One: Rapid (Game One): Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor). Semifinal: Set Three: Rapid (Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Giri; (Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi; (Game Three): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; (Game Four): Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.
Blitz (Game One): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; (Game Two): Giri bt Nepomniachtchi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath