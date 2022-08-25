Ghei urges clubs and IGU to be proactive in promoting junior golf

Veteran player reminisces on his Chennai connection for more than three decades

Gaurav Ghei has been a pioneer of sorts for Indian golf. He became the first Indian to win on the Asian Tour — the Gadgil Western Masters in 1995. In 1997, he was also the first Indian to qualify for the Majors — the British Open in Scotland.

Ghei’s connection with Chennai, a city he loves for its golf and food, dates back to the 1980s, having taken part in the M.A.M. Muthiah Cup in Guindy in 1985-86. In fact, he has been an employee of India Cements from 1996.

“Even before that, Mr. N. Srinivasan (vice-chairman & managing director of India Cements) has been sponsoring me (from 1993). My association with India Cements is almost 30 years,” said Ghei.

Ghei played The Hindu Open in 1990 as an amateur and did really well. “In 1990, I nearly won the tournament (finishing second to Basad Ali). That gave me the confidence and the required spark to turn professional.” he said.

Ghei then went on to win the The Hindu Cosmo Open three times straight times — 1995-96, ‘96-97 & ‘98-99. “That was very special,” added Ghei.

Great transformation

Having played at the Cosmo-TNGF course umpteen number of times, Ghei is stunned by its transformation.

“It is a good opportunity to be back and play at Cosmo-TNGF course and see the transformation made over the years. I last played here in 2003. There was hardly any grass then. It was hard red clay in most of the places. Now it is a really well-conditioned golf course. It’s not all about power, one has to think his/her way. With the breeze it can be very challenging,” he said.

Ghei is occupied with his post as secretary of the Delhi Golf Society and is eager to coach and mentor kids.

“I know how important it is to play with a carefree attitude. I got regular support from India Cements. I was not asking anybody anything. I would just decide where I want to play and went there and played. For somebody who doesn't have that support, it becomes very difficult. That’s what we need to change — give support to the guys who have the potential, make it worthwhile for them to play pro golf," he said.

For the sport to grow, Ghei said clubs which have golf courses need to groom the next generation.

“It all starts from the clubs. In Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, they have junior programmes. The Indian Golf Union and the golf fraternity should look at promoting junior golf. They need to be proactive,” observed Ghei, who has won 17 titles on the domestic circuit.