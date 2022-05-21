Geographique, Matera, Scruples, Forseti, Ascoval, Amreli, and Cyrenius impress

Riaz Babu May 21, 2022 18:52 IST

Riaz Babu May 21, 2022 18:52 IST

Geographique, Matera, Scruples, Forseti, Ascoval, Amreli, and Cyrenius impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Donna Bella (rb) 1-6.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Priceless Gold (Suraj) 43.5. Shaped well. Mace (Vivek) 43.5. Easy. Altamonte (Vivek) 42.5. Worked well. Klockner (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Bentayga (Rozario) 45.5. Easy. Golden Ring (Suraj), Star Domination (rb) 44.5. They moved on the bit. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar), Mojito (D.S. Daman) 44.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Forest Flame (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Kiefer (Raghuveer) 1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Varenna (Afroz), Bangor On Dee (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Matera (Oliver) 1-9.5, 600/41. Impressed. Del Mar (A. Asbar) 1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Pete’s Dragon (Oliver) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Air Display (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Classic Charm (Kiran Rai) 1-13, 600/42. strode out well. Immortal Guest (-) 1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1200m: Queen Of Sands (rb), Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Black Eagle (Md. Akram), Isnt She Beautiful (R. Ajinkya) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Adjustment (Md. Akram) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved well. Sweet Talk (Mudassar), Kodava Streak (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished a length ahead. Archway (S. John), Stars Above (Mudassar) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A pleasing display. Fierce Fighter (P. Mani), Belvedere (Md. Akram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former moved better. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.4, 600/43. Moved fluently. Grey Channel (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Aguila (R. Rupesh), Southern Chrome (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They worked well. Sonata (Likith) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Hope Island (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Arrowette (P. Trevor) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Nikolina (S. Shareef), Creative Art (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They are in good shape. Winmylove (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Knotty Blue (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Mark One (R. Ajinkya), Singhsaab (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sofiya (P. Trevor), Remontoir (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former showed out. Konabos (R. Rupseh) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Able One (Khurshad), Michigan Melody (Qureshi) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.4, 600/44. A fit pair. Monteverdi (rb), Success (Hindu S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved impressively and finished level. Speaking Of Love (Afroz) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh), Truly Epic (Raghuveer) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Air Blast (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. King’s Ransom (Kirtish B), Presidential (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Scruples (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display. Enid Blyton (K. Nazil), Alpha Domino (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They finished together. Twilight Fame (Rajesh K), Royal Grant (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Geographique (N.S. Parmar), Dear Lady (Mudassar) 1-42.5, 1,000/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Former put up a pleasing display. Dexa (P. Trevor), Multistarrer (Sandesh) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished a length ahead. Flying Quest (rb), Russian Romance (K. Nazil) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths in front. Leonardo (Hindu S), Tycoonist (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Jersey Legend (rb), Johnnie Black (Afroz) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Gimne (D.S. Daman), Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Forseti (P. Trevor), Analect (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cyrenius (Sandesh), Amreli (Md. Akram) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. Marco Polo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Tranquilo (Arul), Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Philosophy (Md. Akram)1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved freely.