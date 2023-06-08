‘Generational talent’ Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs are a perfect fit

June 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The most marquee event in the basketball world is currently in play — the NBA Finals between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Even as this premier event is being played under the watchful eyes of fans, players, coaches across the world, some attention is also being garnered by a less heralded league playoffs — the French top tier professional basketball league or LNB Pro A — and largely because of one large individual — Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old Frenchman is the cynosure of all eyes as he helped Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 beat ASVEL and reach the LNB Pro A finals on Sunday.

Though one of the youngest players in the league, Wembanyama played a major role in his team’s journey to the finals, by averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3 blocks and 0.7 steals. Wembanyama plays a hybrid position as a power forward/centre and his skill-set and production is far beyond his years.

Tall and lean

The lean teenager is a physical specimen at 7 feet 4 inches tall with an eight-feet wingspan and a humongous standing reach. But what sets him apart from other tall hoopsters is his skillset. Wembanyama is a well co-ordinated basketball player who is adept as a rim protector as well as a shooter, a ball handler and a passer.

The phrase “generational talent” is not used loosely in the NBA, which is a star-driven league like no other. Basketball might be a team sport but having at least one “star” player — an efficient and high volume scorer or a two way maestro is a necessary, if not, a sufficient condition for contention.

While free agency (the period when players are allowed to choose their teams) allows for teams to acquire ‘stars’, the sureshot way of getting a high profile talent is through the NBA Draft — a system that allows for lower-ranked teams in the league to pick new collegiate and overseas talent for the league. This year the Draft is being held on June 23 (IST) and Wembanyama is expected to be the first pick.

Best prospect

The first pick in the NBA draft has more often than not been the best prospect (aged 18 and above) coming from collegiate or overseas league ranks. NBA scouts fan far and wide to identify talent and the best prospects are invariably those who combine strong physical and skill advantages at their youthful ages to contend for the top slot in the lottery system. The probability of an NBA first pick to become an all star or an all-NBA player is relatively high, but it is not a given.

Prospects would still have to mature into effective players through developmental projects that are undertaken by teams even while they are thrown into the fire against experienced players. But, because of their superior talent and physical advantages, top picks tend to succeed more than others.

In recent years, the best prospects to land into the NBA include Zion Williamson (forward picked by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015) and Anthony Davis (by Pelicans in 2012). The three have received multiple All-Star selections and lived up to their draft status, while other No 1 picks in the last decade have also done fairly well.

Yet, no prospective No. 1 pick in the draft has received as much hype and heaped with so many expectations as Wembanyama, who is expected to be chosen by the draft lottery winner, San Antonio Spurs on June 23. NBA cognoscenti have by near-consensus termed Wembanyama as a “generational talent”, so-much-so that most scouts and “draftniks” (scouts who track talent for the draft) suggest that Wembanyama would be the most talented prospect since LeBron James.

Comparisions to James

James was selected as a high school player in 2003 and has since then gone on to become the highest-scorer in the NBA, a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA MVP apart from winning a bevy of other accolades. He is, by most measures, the best or the second-best player in the NBA ever, with only Michael Jordan in competition for that honour.

To speak of Wembanyama in the same breath as James only heaps a huge amount of expectations on a 19-year-old. Basketball players who are 7 feet 3 inches tall or more also do not have the most encouraging history. The likes of Yao Ming, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Rik Smits, Ralph Sampson, Mark Eaton were among the more successful players who had relatively long careers, but even they were bogged down by knee, back, ankle, feet injuries in later years.

Wembanyama conducts rigorous strengthening exercises to secure his feet and his knees before every game and has resisted attempts to quickly add muscle mass to his upper body in order to not add too much load on his lower half.

Wembanyama’s ability to handle the ball in the perimeter and shoot threes off the bounce or via catch-and-shoots allows him to play like a long guard. But he is best used as a screener in a pick and roll system who can roll to the rim or pop out and shoot threes or “short roll” and work from the post either as a mid-range scorer or a passer. Though his leanness does not allow him to “bang in the post” against stronger centers in the NBA, he has the footwork to hold his own in the post as well.

Good in defence

It is on defence that Wembanyama shows the highest potential. His shot blocking ability extends from the rim to even the three point range, deterring shooters and scorers from adventurous trips when he is the primary defender.

His length and skill in blocking as both the strong side and weak side defender, ability to recover quickly and deter shots even after being beaten on the dribble, and his quick and long hands on perimeter make him a readymade starter who will make a strong difference on defence from day one in the NBA. But he will still struggle to hold his own as a centre primarily in charge of defending other strong centres. Which is why playing him as a PF/C instead of an out-and-out centre will help.

Fortunately, the Spurs, who will pick him first, have a peerless developmental system in place that is honed by the league’s most respected front office and coaching staff led by CEO R.C. Buford and president and legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Spurs have the wherewithal and the patience to ease Wembanyama into a development plan that will maximise his skillset and production over time while building a team around him with other youngsters and a couple of veterans that could slowly shape into a contender.

The Spurs, who “tanked” their way into landing the first pick in the draft, have prepared a squad that could fit Wembanyama’s strengths. They will most likely get him to play power forward and more on the perimeter on offence and pair him up with another centre.

Zach Collins, who earned the starting centre spot due to his encouraging play in the 2022-23 season, has the muscle and girth to “protect” Wembanyama, the ability to shoot threes, and spread the floor that helps a balanced offence. More importantly, if the games in the French league are any indication, Wembanyama is sure to be a crowd-puller, capable of spectacular plays at both ends of the floor, and that should expand the Spurs fan base.

Mature

Wembanyama has also shown himself to be a humble and mature youngster who is focused on becoming the great player that he is expected to be and to work hard to reach that goal. This makes the Spurs a strong fit for him.

The team that drafted Hall of Fame big men in David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997 and moulded them into NBA champions and winners of multiple individual accolades is well suited to do it agains with Wembanyama.

Besides, the Spurs also have a rich history of recruiting international players, building camaraderie and team spirit among them by carefully choosing players of high character. All said, the Spurs and Wembanyama are a perfect fit.

