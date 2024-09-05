GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Sports Minister felicitates first batch of para athletes on return from Paris

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya with the athletes.

Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya with the athletes.

The first batch of athletes from the Paris Paralympics, including bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji, was felicitated by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, here on Thursday.

In the ongoing Paralympics, India has already reached an all-time record of 24 medals including five gold, and looks set to comfortably get past the goal of 25 medals, as predicted by double Paralympic gold medallist, Devendra Jhajaria, president, Paralympic Committee of India.

Mandaviya expressed his admiration and appreciation of the athletes and said sports was not just about winning medals.

“Each one of you has overcome the challenges life has presented and emerged winners. You are all an inspiration to millions of youth across India,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

World champion and Asian Para Games champion, Deepthi said she was happy to win a medal on her Paralympic debut, but promised to try and win the gold next time.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:34 pm IST

