January 06, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) has pleaded for clearance of the Indian team for the first World Deaf Youth Games to be staged in Sao Paulo from January 14 to 20.

A team of 21 sportspersons in athletics, badminton, basketball and swimming in the 14-18 age-group were selected with the athletes training on their own in their place.

The Union Sports Ministry had communicated on Friday that the proposal “has not been approved at cost to government”.

Pointing out that the proposal, part of the approved Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), had been presented on October 25, the AISCD said the total cost of about Rs. 1.88 crore, including the expenditure for the training camp, would be well within the unspent balance of Rs .5.5 crore for 2023-24.

Saying that there was very little time left, the AISCD sought quick clearance for training camp, arrangement for sports kit, and the related administrative and financial sanction.

The AISCD also expressed its gratitude to the government for the participation of the Indian teams in four World Deaf Championships in badminton, table tennis, wrestling and tennis, when the athletes won several medals.