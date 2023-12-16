GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sheetal Devi wins gold in compound archery

December 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan

New Delhi

Archer Sheetal Devi expectedly finished on top of the podium, winning gold in compound archery at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games on Saturday with a score of 141 points, defeating Jyoti Baliyan in the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Jyoti finished with 138 points while Sarita took bronze with 137.

In men’s recurve, Paralympian Harvinder Singh took gold while Vivek Chikara got silver and Sahil bronze.

In shooting, Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist Rudransh Khandelwal claimed gold in the men’s 50m Pistol SH1 event with a score of 223.4 while Singhraj took silver (216.4). Rajasthan’s Shiv Raj Sankhala won bronze (194.7).

Other results:

Table Tennis: Women: Class-5: Shitalben Darji bt Bharti Ben Padhariya 3-2; Class 1-3: Sonal Patel bt Vidya Kumari 3-0; Men: Class-2: Lloyd Fernandes bt Avinash Gopinathan 3-0; Class-1: J.D. Madan bt Mayank Srivastava 3-0; Class-3: Shubham Wadhwa bt Madhu Ram 3-0.

