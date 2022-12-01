Kadur and Gill set to resume the battle

December 01, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Dipak Ragav S 10163

Tumkuru

The battle is all set to resume between championship leader Karna Kadur from Bengaluru and Delhi-based seven-time National champion Gaurav Gill in the Prasaditya 46th Karnataka-1000 rally, the third round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, to be run near here on Saturday and Sunday after a ceremonial flag-off on Friday evening.

The Prasaditya Karnataka-1000 rally, which has attracted 65 entries, is being organised by the Karnataka Motor Sports Club under the aegis of FMSCI.

Kadur (co-driver Nikhil Pai) of Arka Motorsports, winner of the South India Rally, the first round of the 2022 season, leads the championship table with 72 points. National champion Gill (Musa Sherif), gunning for his eighth K-1000 title, has 44 points following a retirement in the first round in Chennai and a win in the next outing in Coimbatore.

The lead pair is followed by Himachal’s 2021 National champion Aditya Thakur (Virender Kashyap) of Chettinad Sporting, in third place with 34 points.

Bengaluru’s Ritesh Guttedar (Lokaranjan) leads the INRC2 standings with 47 points, followed by Thakur and Rahul Kantharaj (Vivek Bhat) of Arka Motorsports.

The total distance of the Prasaditya K-1000 rally is about 224km of which the competitive section is 119.11km that will be run over 10 Special Stages.

Karna Kadur leads the championship table with 72 points. | Photo Credit: File Photo

National champion Gill is gunning for his eighth K-1000 title. | Photo Credit: File Photo

