HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India elections

Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI

June 25, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
The Gauhati High Court directed the respondents that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections. File

The Gauhati High Court directed the respondents that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Gauhati High Court on June 25 stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.

Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one "despite recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI's General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.

The ad-hoc panel has fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the while the elections to elect the new governing body would be held on July 11.

The petitioner contended that unless their body is affiliated with the WFI, and they can nominate their representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

The court directed the respondents — WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry — that till the next date is fixed for hearing they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI.

The court fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing.

Related Topics

sport / election / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.