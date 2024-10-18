GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gary Neville inspires young footballers

Updated - October 18, 2024 08:11 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manchester United great Gary Neville with the young footballers selected through United We Play scheme of Apollo Tyres in Chandigarh on Friday.

Manchester United great Gary Neville with the young footballers selected through United We Play scheme of Apollo Tyres in Chandigarh on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

One of the legends of English football Gary Neville inspired young players by interacting with them as part of the United We Play initiative of the Apollo Tyres in collaboration with Manchester United, at the Minerva Academy here on Friday.

After observing the young players who had been selected from Thailand and Nepal, apart from 18 cities of India, Neville sat with them on the turf and discussed the way forward to be good football players.

“You enjoy the game, and listen to the coaches. Ups and downs are part of football. Emotions are alright. Education is important. And when you study in school or later in college, do your best. At some stage you will get the physical and mental strength. Then, it will be about how you persist with your efforts, coping with the mistakes and bad days. ,” said Neville as he lauded the initiative to provide the kids the facilities and expert guidance through good coaching.

“It is a narrow pathway to reach the top of elite sports. So, keep your options open,” he said, emphasising on good education, and growing as great human beings, understanding that there is a life beyond sports.

He insisted that skill, work ethic and the determination to succeed were the key elements for a successful career in football.

Five boys selected from the program will travel to Old Trafford to get match-day experience, training session with Manchester United soccer school coaches, and also a chance to interact with the legends.

The organisers were delighted at the increasing reach and quality of the program, as it had grown from 5000 players in the first edition to the 12,000 players in the fourth edition. They assured to sustain the efforts at the grassroots level to strengthen Indian football.

“We are committed to grow the game of football and help young emerging talent to express themselves,” said Rajesh Dahiya, vice president of Apollo Tyres.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.