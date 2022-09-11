Ganton, Jawai, Glorious Sunshine catch the eye

Racing Correspondent
September 11, 2022 17:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CHENNAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganton, Jawai, Glorious Sunshine, Streek and Wisaka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Star Fling (rb) 42.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Magnetism (S. Kamble), Skylight (M.S. Deora) 58.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Nagada (Khet Singh) 57,5, 600/45. Easy. Autumn Shower (rb), Ms. Boss (Khet Singh) 59, 600/42. They were urged, latter finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Royal Pearl (P. Sai Kumar), Strong Breeze (Koshi Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. They moved well, former finished three lengths ahead. Vulcanic (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Catelyn (B. Dharshan) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Fine Future (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Martingale (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Urged. Bienfaisant (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Extended. The Intimidator (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. La Jefa (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1200m: Jawai (rb), Magical Wave (B. Dharshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. They moved impressively. Ganton (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. A good display.

Inner sand:

600m: Star Of Texas (rb) 43.5. Extended.

800m: Royal Baron (rb), Royal Glamor (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Fit. Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 54, 600/40.5. In good condition. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41.5. Handy. Streek (rb) 51.5, 600/37. Pleased. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Carreno (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (B. Dharshan) 56, 600/41. They moved together. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Gingersnap (B. Dharshan) 54.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Golden Streak (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Mystify (rb), A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (B. Dharshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Cuban Pete (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Paris O’Connor (Inayat), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Musanda (rb) 1-4.5, 800/53.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Shaped well. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu), Wisaka (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Latter showed out. Kikata (Khet Singh) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Gloorious Sunshine (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Desert Storm (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In good shape. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. He moved well within himself. Asgardia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Abilitare (S. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Bella More (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Ocean Love (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Amore (M.S. Deora) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
horse racing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app