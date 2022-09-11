Sport

Ganton, Jawai, Glorious Sunshine catch the eye

CHENNAI

Ganton, Jawai, Glorious Sunshine, Streek and Wisaka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Star Fling (rb) 42.

800m: Magnetism (S. Kamble), Skylight (M.S. Deora) 58.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Nagada (Khet Singh) 57,5, 600/45. Easy. Autumn Shower (rb), Ms. Boss (Khet Singh) 59, 600/42. They were urged, latter finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Royal Pearl (P. Sai Kumar), Strong Breeze (Koshi Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. They moved well, former finished three lengths ahead. Vulcanic (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Catelyn (B. Dharshan) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Fine Future (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Martingale (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Urged. Bienfaisant (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Extended. The Intimidator (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. La Jefa (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Jawai (rb), Magical Wave (B. Dharshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43. They moved impressively. Ganton (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. A good display.

Inner sand:

600m: Star Of Texas (rb) 43.5. Extended.

800m: Royal Baron (rb), Royal Glamor (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Fit. Pacific (A.M. Tograllu) 54, 600/40.5. In good condition. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41.5. Handy. Streek (rb) 51.5, 600/37. Pleased. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Carreno (M.S. Deora), Little Wonder (B. Dharshan) 56, 600/41. They moved together. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 53.5, 600/40. Strode out well. Gingersnap (B. Dharshan) 54.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Golden Streak (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Mystify (rb), A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (B. Dharshan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Cuban Pete (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Paris O’Connor (Inayat), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Musanda (rb) 1-4.5, 800/53.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Shaped well. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu), Wisaka (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Latter showed out. Kikata (Khet Singh) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Gloorious Sunshine (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Desert Storm (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. In good shape. Hope And Glory (Koshi Kumar) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. He moved well within himself. Asgardia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Abilitare (S. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Bella More (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Ocean Love (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Amore (M.S. Deora) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.


