Sport

New selectors by this month: Ganguly

“The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month,” Ganguly said. | File

“The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month,” Ganguly said. | File  

more-in

The BCCI recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on February 3 said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

The BCCI has sought application to replace - Chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) -- in the five-member panel.

The BCCI recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

“The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month,” Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
sport
BCCI
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 7:24:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ganguly-new-selectors-by-this-month/article30739830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY