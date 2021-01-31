Sport

Ganguly discharged from hospital

Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata 31 January 2021 22:34 IST
Updated: 31 January 2021 22:34 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was, on Sunday, discharged from a city hospital three days after undergoing an angioplasty.

This was the second angioplasty performed on the former Indian captain during January.

Ganguly was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the city on January 27 after discomfort and chest pain.

The angioplasty was performed on January 28. Two stents were placed in two arteries during the process.

