SportKolkata 31 January 2021 22:34 IST
Comments
Ganguly discharged from hospital
Updated: 31 January 2021 22:34 IST
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was, on Sunday, discharged from a city hospital three days after undergoing an angioplasty.
This was the second angioplasty performed on the former Indian captain during January.
Ganguly was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in the city on January 27 after discomfort and chest pain.
The angioplasty was performed on January 28. Two stents were placed in two arteries during the process.
More In Sport
Read more...