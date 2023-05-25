Ganemat Sekhon, Anantjeet Naruka place sixth in mixed skeet

May 25, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ganemat Sekhon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot a combined score of 142 and missed the chance to fight for a medal by one point in mixed skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

It was another fine performance by Ganemat who had clinched the individual silver on Tuesday.

Italians dominated the event by winning the gold and bronze, while host Kazakhstan got the silver.

It was the second medal for Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan who had won the women’s individual gold earlier with a strong performance.

The results:

Mixed skeet: 1. Italy (Tammaro Cassandro, Chiara Cainero) 41 (144); 2. Kazakhstan (Eduard Yechshenko, Assem Orynbay) 40 (144); 3. Italy-1 (Gabriele Rossetti, Diana Bacosi) 44 (143); 4. Britain (Alexandra Skeggs, Karl Killander) 41 (143); 6. India (Ganemat Sekhon, Anantjeeet Singh Naruka) 142; 15. India-2 (Darshna Rathore, Gurjoat Khangura) 135.