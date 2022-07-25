Game-time in Durand Cup is important: Thapa

Chennaiyin midfielder says it will help in bonding and coordination

Chennaiyin FC’s Anirudh Thapa has said the team will look to use the Durand Cup campaign for bonding and coordination.

“For us, it (Durand Cup) is important. We have a new team. The foreigners are new. So, we need that game-time to get used to the style the coach wants from us. Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro), who was out (injured), also needs that game-time. I think these matches are important to get along with each other.”

He added that as much as the Durand Cup is important for the team to play to win, a poor campaign in terms of the results won’t have a negative impact on the team and said that the tournament will serve to gauge the other teams.

“Durand Cup is different, ISL is different. We know the value of ISL. We will know what (style) we will be playing, what teams we will be playing. And that’s Durand Cup for us. Obviously, it is important. It’s not that we are just playing for fun. But more of it, it is to get to know each other, and what all we need to do to perform in the ISL.”

Thapa also said coach Thomas Bradaric’s primary focus was fitness in the training sessions held before leaving for Kolkata.