Sport

‘Game is more physical and faster’

Tamika Williams.

Tamika Williams.  

Indian women need to become stronger: Williams

The former coach of the Indian women’s basketball team Tamika Williams stressed the need for Indians to improve their skills with respect to strength and speed, to become more competitive at the highest level.

Changed a lot

Speaking at a webinar, organised by the Indian Basketball Players Association, Williams, a former WNBA player and who coached the Indian women’s team during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou said, “The game has changed a lot over the last 10 years. It is more physical and faster with scores of 70-80 the norm from the 50-60 points.”

“So the one area where the Indian women need to focus and get better is to become stronger.

“When I was here, there was some apprehension to working on core strengths, lifting weights and being stronger because they did not want to become very muscular. But once they realised what it could do to their games, it changed.”

The route

Williams also added that more Indian women need to go through the US university system and slowly lay the foundation by teaching the local talent at the grassroots level and help them take the next step.

Former India player Appoorva Muralinath who is currently an assistant women’s coach at Dean College, Massachusetts said, “The strength and conditioning part of the game is something we are not used to, but it is a huge part of the game.

“It does not just help you avoid injuries or recover faster from one, but it goes beyond that. It is not just about becoming big.

“ Knowing you are stronger takes your game to a different level and makes you believe in yourself that you can take on any opponent.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:27:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/game-is-more-physical-and-faster/article31717451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY