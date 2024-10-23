The format doesn’t matter. Even the team that he represents doesn’t matter, at times. But K.L. Rahul keeps drawing anonymous fans’ and former cricketers’ wrath all the time.

At a time when the Rahul versus Sarfaraz Khan conundrum is the highlight of the build-up to India’s crucial second Test against New Zealand, the team’s head coach stood behind the enigmatic batter like a rock.

“Social media does not matter one bit. You don’t pick players on social media or for that matter even what the experts are saying,” said Gambhir, when asked about Rahul being criticised from all quarters, especially on social media.

“What the team management thinks and what the leadership group thinks is very important. Ultimately every one is judged, international cricket is about being judged.”

No doubt that after being outshone by Sarfaraz, Rahul will be under pressure to come good. But the fact that multiple team managements having shown faith in him in various roles also indicates the tremendous ability that Rahul possesses with the willow.

Despite being plagued with various injuries, Rahul’s recent Test form is not ordinary. A total of 339 runs in 10 innings at 37.67 over the last 12 months isn’t bad to write a player off. But the fact that other contenders are knocking on the door means Rahul is running out of time before boarding a plane to Australia high on confidence.

“I feel he is batting really well. I think he had a decent knock in Kanpur (68, vs Bangladesh), obviously on a difficult wicket. He would also be knowing, he wants to score big runs, he has the capability of scoring big runs that is why he is being backed by the team management,” Gambhir said.

It as a giveaway towards the team management will continue to persist with Rahul over Sarfaraz, at least for the second Test. Can he repose faith by notching up a big score?