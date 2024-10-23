GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. Plutus IAS
  6. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. Plutus IAS
  6. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gambhir bats for under-fire Rahul

At a time when the Rahul versus Sarfaraz Khan conundrum is the highlight of the build-up to India’s crucial second Test against New Zealand, the team’s head coach stood behind the enigmatic batter like a rock

Updated - October 23, 2024 04:37 pm IST - Pune

Amol Karhadkar
India batter K L Rahul received backing from head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

India batter K L Rahul received backing from head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the second Test against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The format doesn’t matter. Even the team that he represents doesn’t matter, at times. But K.L. Rahul keeps drawing anonymous fans’ and former cricketers’ wrath all the time.

At a time when the Rahul versus Sarfaraz Khan conundrum is the highlight of the build-up to India’s crucial second Test against New Zealand, the team’s head coach stood behind the enigmatic batter like a rock.

“Social media does not matter one bit. You don’t pick players on social media or for that matter even what the experts are saying,” said Gambhir, when asked about Rahul being criticised from all quarters, especially on social media.

“What the team management thinks and what the leadership group thinks is very important. Ultimately every one is judged, international cricket is about being judged.”

No doubt that after being outshone by Sarfaraz, Rahul will be under pressure to come good. But the fact that multiple team managements having shown faith in him in various roles also indicates the tremendous ability that Rahul possesses with the willow.

Despite being plagued with various injuries, Rahul’s recent Test form is not ordinary. A total of 339 runs in 10 innings at 37.67 over the last 12 months isn’t bad to write a player off. But the fact that other contenders are knocking on the door means Rahul is running out of time before boarding a plane to Australia high on confidence.

“I feel he is batting really well. I think he had a decent knock in Kanpur (68, vs Bangladesh), obviously on a difficult wicket. He would also be knowing, he wants to score big runs, he has the capability of scoring big runs that is why he is being backed by the team management,” Gambhir said.

It as a giveaway towards the team management will continue to persist with Rahul over Sarfaraz, at least for the second Test. Can he repose faith by notching up a big score?

Published - October 23, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.