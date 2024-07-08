Gagan Narang replaces M.C. Mary Kom as chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent for Paris Games

Shooter Gagan Narang, the 2012 Olympic Games men’s 10m air rifle bronze medallist, has been chosen to replace M.C. Mary Kom as the chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, beginning on July 26.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha on Monday said 41-year-old Narang’s elevation from the deputy chef-de-mission position was an automatic choice after Mary’s resignation.

“I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,” said Usha.

“I am also delighted to announce that India’s only woman to win two Olympic medals, P.V. Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A. Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony,” Usha said.

