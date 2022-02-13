Sport

Full Of Grace shines

Full Of Grace shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 13) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Alpha Domino (Bhawani), Gaugain (Mudassar) 41. Pair level. Marine Girl (Shubham), Magileto (rb) 39. They ended level. Shae (rb) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Kirkines (Neeraj), Numero Uno (Nadeem) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Dianne (Bhawani), Midas Touch (Jaykumar) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Scaramanga (Shelar), Polyneices (rb) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Distinction (Chouhan) Golden Rule (app) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Commandment (Parmar), Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Liam (Parmar), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Mufaza (Parmar) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well.

1200m: Full Of Grace (Zervan), Absolute Star (Mudassar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started six lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-42, 600/43. Easy. Aah Bella (Hamir), Jubilant Journey (Raghuveer) 1-35.5, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Noted on Feb. 12. - Inner sand:

600m: Ghaleb (rb) 42. Easy. Finch (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Chamonix (Zeeshan) 56, 600/43. Moved freely. Spiritual Rock (A. Gaikwad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Cranberry (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Baku (Zameer), Lagertha (A. Prakash) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.


