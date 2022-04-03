Sport

Full Of Grace and Blazing Bay impress

Full Of Grace and Blazing Bay impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Apr. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Majorella Blue (Peter), Tarzan (Kuldeep Singh) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Kings Best (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Blazing Bay (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. My Princess (rb) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash), Chat (Nazil) and Redifined (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Trio was easy. Whatsinaname (Mosin) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Full Of Grace (Zervan), Scotland (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished a distance ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2022 6:08:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/full-of-grace-and-blazing-bay-impress/article65286994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY