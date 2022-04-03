Full Of Grace and Blazing Bay impress
Full Of Grace and Blazing Bay impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Apr. 3) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Majorella Blue (Peter), Tarzan (Kuldeep Singh) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Kings Best (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy.
1000m: Blazing Bay (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. My Princess (rb) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash), Chat (Nazil) and Redifined (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Trio was easy. Whatsinaname (Mosin) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.
1200m: Full Of Grace (Zervan), Scotland (Shelar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished a distance ahead.
