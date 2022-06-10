Sport

Forseti, Lake Tahoe, Shabelle, Inmywebelieve and Triple Wish excel

Forseti, Lake Tahoe, Shabelle, Inmywebelieve and Triple Wish excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 10).

Inner sand:

1400m: Miracle (Kirthis B) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Sands (Chetan K) 43.5. Easy. Kiefer (Raghuveer) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Douglas (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Augusto (Salman K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Oasis Class (B. Nayak), Antilope (Ajinkya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They finished level. Dangerous (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Nikolina (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Aceros (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Windstorm (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Retains form. Ripple N Storm (A. Imran) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Shabelle (P. Trevor), Remontior (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Triple Wish (Nikil N) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. A fine display. Inmywebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. An excellent display.

1600m: Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.


