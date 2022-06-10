Forseti, Lake Tahoe, Shabelle, Inmywebelieve and Triple Wish excel

June 10, 2022 17:39 IST

Forseti, Lake Tahoe, Shabelle, Inmywebelieve and Triple Wish excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 10).

Inner sand:

1400m: Miracle (Kirthis B) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Sands (Chetan K) 43.5. Easy. Kiefer (Raghuveer) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Douglas (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Augusto (Salman K) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Oasis Class (B. Nayak), Antilope (Ajinkya) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They finished level. Dangerous (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Nikolina (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine fettle. Striking Memory (G. Vivek), Aceros (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Windstorm (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Retains form. Ripple N Storm (A. Imran) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Shabelle (P. Trevor), Remontior (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Triple Wish (Nikil N) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. A fine display. Inmywebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. An excellent display.

1600m: Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.