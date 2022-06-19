Sport

Forseti, King Louis and Kay Star excel

Forseti, King Louis, Kay Star, Inyouwebelieve, Musada and Supernatural excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 19).

Outer sand

600m: Kay Star (rb) 41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Hero Of The East (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Wonderful (Yash) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Musada (rb) 1-16, 600/41. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Analect (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former showed out. Musterion (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Pride's Angel (Raghuveer), Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. They moved fluently. Altamonte (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Geographique (N.S. Parmar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. May strike soon. Dear Lady (Mudassar), Alpha Domino (K. Nazil) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pleroma (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: The Bawaji (Neeraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim. King Louis (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Air Display (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 54.5. Eased up. Speaking Of Love (Akshay K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. Impressed.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Impressed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2022 7:24:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/forseti-king-louis-and-kay-star-excel/article65543080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY