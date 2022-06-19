Forseti, King Louis and Kay Star excel

Forseti, King Louis, Kay Star, Inyouwebelieve, Musada and Supernatural excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 19).

Outer sand

600m: Kay Star (rb) 41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Hero Of The East (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Wonderful (Yash) 1-16, 600/44. They finished level. Musada (rb) 1-16, 600/41. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Analect (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former showed out. Musterion (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved well. Pride's Angel (Raghuveer), Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. They moved fluently. Altamonte (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Geographique (N.S. Parmar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. May strike soon. Dear Lady (Mudassar), Alpha Domino (K. Nazil) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pleroma (Akshay K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: The Bawaji (Neeraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine trim. King Louis (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-37, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Air Display (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 54.5. Eased up. Speaking Of Love (Akshay K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. Impressed.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-54, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Impressed.